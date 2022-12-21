View of a Boeing 737-800 airplane from Southwest Airlines getting ready for takeoff the San Diego International Airport (SAN). (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — If you are planning to hop on a plane and fly out of San Diego this holiday season, plan ahead with these travel tips provided by the San Diego International Airport.

From commuting options to peak travel times, vacationers should consider these suggestions to keep their holiday cheerful.

Arrive to the airport early

As it turns out, much of the airport is under construction, which could create added wait times for travelers, said the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. Due to the construction, increased traffic times and changes to airport roadways should be expected.

SAN said the public will see the most congestion from 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Officials encouraged travelers to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure for both domestic and international flights.

Travelers can determine which terminal to head to by checking out where their airline is located here.

Use public transit or let someone else do the driving

If possible, travelers should have friends or family drop them off to save time. SAN said Lyft, Uber, taxi, shuttles or other airport-permitted commercial transportation options are also great ways to get to the airport.

Another option, according to SAN, is taking the COASTER to the Santa Fe Depot train station in downtown San Diego or taking the MTS Trolley to Old Town Station. MTS’s Route 992 stops at Terminals 1 and 2 between 5 a.m. and midnight, operating every 15 minutes on weekdays and every 30 minutes on weekends/holidays.

Officials also suggested taking the free San Diego Flyer, an electric shuttle service connecting the Old Town Transit Center and the airport.

If planning to drive, reserve a parking spot

The Terminal 1 parking lot is permanently closed, said SAN. As a result, on-airport parking is limited to the Terminal 2 parking plaza or curbside valet at Terminal 1 or Terminal 2.

SAN encouraged travelers to reserve parking at Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or Curbside Vale as much in advance as possible. Parking reservations can be made here.

The Terminal Loop Shuttle will transport passengers between both terminals with curbside pick-up available every 10 minutes.

Be prepared this holiday travel season to ensure you get to your destinations safely and on time. SAN pointed out that those who arrive to the airport early have time to shop for travel necessities, eat and drink at restaurants or even relax at airline lounges.