San Diego International Airport feeling impact of Southwest Airlines flight woes

SAN DIEGO — Many travelers have been left stranded at airports across the nation after Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 of its flights this weekend, blaming weather and air traffic control issues.

At the San Diego International Airport Sunday, at least seven Southwest flights were canceled and more than a dozen delays, according to the airport’s flight status tracker.

FlightAware, a website that provides real-time flight insights, found that 30% of the airline’s scheduled flights on the nation’s largest domestic airline were canceled.

Cancelled & delayed #Southwest flights at San Diego Intl Airport too. The airline cancelled 30% of planned flights across nation today citing weather & air traffic control issues. Some passengers don’t believe that considering other airlines have been able to fly no problem. pic.twitter.com/CuEDmuTvWp — Megan Healy (@MeganHealyTV) October 11, 2021

Southwest said in a tweet that an air traffic management program put in place due to weather has caused significant delays, but some are having doubts about the airline’s explanation.

The Federal Aviation Administration said they haven’t had air traffic staffing shortages since Friday. They added some airlines are still experiencing “scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place.”

FOX 5 reached out to San Diego airport officials, but they said they were unaware of operational issues.

One passenger, whose flight to Reno, Nevada Sunday evening was canceled, said she had to book a flight for Monday with a different airline.

“A little disappointing that I wasn’t able to fly home today,” Shelby Burdo said. “I got a text at 2 a.m. today for my flight tonight. I tried to call and it was like a two-hour wait to get through on the phones. I wasn’t able to get through. It’s been a total mess.”

An off-duty Southwest flight attendant told FOX 5 she is confused on why her flight was canceled. FOX 5 also reached out to Southwest for a comment, but have not yet heard back.