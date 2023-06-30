SAN DIEGO — Whether you’re hitting the road or flying to your Fourth of July celebration destinations, be sure to pack your patience.

Officials expect 300,000 travelers to pass through the San Diego International Airport this holiday weekend.

A steady stream of families lined up at the airport heading to their Fourth of July celebrations.

“It’s pretty packed ,but so far we’ve had smooth sailing on the way in, so we’re also four hours early, so hoping for the best,” traveler Kate Demakes said. “We came early to plan for this.”

American Automobile Association (AAA) expects more than 3.4 million Southern Californians to take getaway trips this Fourth of July holiday.

“The Auto Club recommends air travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international departures,” said Doug Shupe with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

If you’re hitting the road, stay prepared. AAA expects to help 393,000 California drivers this holiday weekend.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) is also deploying more than 100 new officers on the roads. It is implementing its statewide Maximum Enforcement Period to keep people safe.

Last year, 44 people were killed in crashes during the holiday weekend, according to CHP, and officers made nearly 1,000 arrests.

Meanwhile, airport officials says the busiest travel day was Thursday and the next is expected to be this coming Thursday on July 6.

“That makes me want to get in line right now,” traveler Tim O’Brien said. “So I can imagine it might get longer as the weekend approaches so.”

Airport officials recommend checking with airlines for continuous updates on your flights. Also, if you’re driving, make sure to make parking reservations ahead of time.