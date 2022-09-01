SAN DIEGO — The roads and skies are packed ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

The San Diego International Airport expects seeing 70,000 to 80,000 passengers come through every day until Labor Day.

Passengers should check their flight status because they are already seeing some cancelations and delays.

Landing into San Diego proved troubling for some on one of the biggest travel days ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

“We circled in the air for a bit probably for ten minutes, it looked like we weren’t able to land for a while but it ended up being fine,” passenger Christopher Prince said.

The San Diego International Airport expects a total of 425,000 passengers from now until Tuesday.

Labor Day is supposed to be the busiest day at the airport. The airport expects 82,000 passengers to fly on Monday alone.

“We were flying from Florida and we had a stop in Dallas and there’s some storms in Dallas. We had I think almost a two hour delay. We were a little worried about getting home tonight,” Blair Pountney said.

A sea of brake lights lit up Thursday evening all over the Interstate 805 and state Route 163.

American Automobile Association expects 82% Labor Day travelers to hit the road.

One man who flew into San Diego says his wife decided to take the long drive.

“Unfortunately my wife on the other hand is driving from Las Vegas. She started at 12:30 p.m. It is approximately 6:48 p.m. and she is not here yet,” passenger Jess Marchese said.

Passengers are also flying into heat and humidity as an excessive heat warning across the county continues through Labor Day.

“I actually live in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and Spokane was the closest airport but it gets up to 98 up there but it is like I can feel a bit more humid here so I think that will take a little bit of an adjustment,” Christopher Prince said.

The Department of Transportation set up a new website to find out what you get if your flight is delayed or canceled and it ranges including free food or free hotel rooms.