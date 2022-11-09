SAN DIEGO — San Diego might not be known for its winter wonderland, but ice skating here sure makes up for it.

Yelp, using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews, ranked the San Diego Ice Arena as the number three ice skating rink in the U.S. and Canada.

Located at 11048 Ice Skate Place in Mira Mesa, San Diego Ice Arena offers public sessions, figure skating lessons, ice hockey lessons, hockey leagues and a pro shop with skating equipment.

“We love the San Diego Ice Arena. Staff are great at teaching and my children have learned quickly. I like how they have plenty of teachers here and are able to divide up bigger classes into small groups, which aids learning. There is plenty of seating here and overall this is a perfect ice rink!,” Yelper Shauna R wrote in a review.

Other California locations with skating rinks that made the top 25 list include Santa Rosa, South Lake Tahoe, Roseville, Palo Alto and San Jose.