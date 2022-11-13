A horse was rescued by the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team in Escondido on Saturday. (Photo credit: San Diego Humane Society)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A horse was rescued by the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team in Escondido on Saturday, said a spokesperson for the organization.

The Department of Animal Services requested assistance around 9 a.m. when a 23-year-old horse named Dharma fell in her stall and was unable to get up.

The Emergency Response Team’s Technical Rescue Unit pulled the horse out of her covered stall in order to get her in a harness and lift her with a bipod, said the spokesperson.

In order to ensure the horse was brought back to her feet safely, a veterinarian was on standby and a protective helmet was put on the animal to keep her calm.

(Photo credit: San Diego Humane Society)

The spokesperson said the horse was also given light sedation, pain and anti-inflammatory medication, in addition to glucose on her gums.

After about 40 minutes in the sling, Dharma was able to stand again and the spokesperson said the horse was in good health following the six-hour rescue.