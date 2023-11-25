SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is struggling to find homes for their hundreds of dogs ready to be housed.

SDHS is now offering a $100 gift card to people willing to foster a mother dog and her puppies for two weeks.

“We are experiencing a crisis with our dogs. As of today, we have 654 dogs in our care,” said Nina Thompson, a spokesperson for SDHS.

After cramped conditions led to a bacterial outbreak that killed several dogs, the entire shelter started treating their K-9’s with antibiotics.

No new dogs have been infected, but experts believe the same cramped conditions that led to the outbreak have not eased.

“The new normal for us — having a continuous flow of dogs in and much fewer dogs flowing out,” said Thompson.

There are roughly 1,900 animals in total the SDHS is trying to house.

Now dogs are free to adopt with all fees waived until Dec. 1. Foster dog families are also being supported with dog food and vet bills paid.

The SDHS says there are also 19 puppies that are ready to be taken home immediately.