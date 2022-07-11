SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society announced on the first day of National Adoption Week it is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs, cats (seven months and older) and small pets through July 31.

Since the Fourth of July, 275 stray pets were taken in by the nonprofit organization.

“We currently have more than 1,700 companion animals in our care and more than 600 of them are available for adoption — just waiting to give and receive love,” San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers stated in a press release Monday. “While we are here to help animals and the people who love them, we are low on space to house these pets and could really use the community’s support. If you’re able to adopt a pet, that adoption will make a difference for so many other animals in need.”

Animals with the Humane Society have been assessed behaviorally and medically, according to the agency.

Walk-in adoptions can be done Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at San Diego Humane Society’s campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. To view animals currently available for adoption, click here.