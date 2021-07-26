San Diego Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult animals through July 31

SAN DIEGO – Starting Tuesday, the San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all adult animals this week in a push to open up shelter space.

More than 460 animals currently are available for adoption, the organization said Monday. Adoption fees are expected to be waived through July 31 in the promotion made possible with support from Qdoba Mexican Eats CEO Keith Guilbault.

In a statement, San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers said the organization hopes the community will “open their hearts to an animal in need of a home.”

“Our adoption counselors are so skilled in matching the right pet with the right family, so if you are thinking about adopting, please come and visit one of our campuses this week,” Des Lauriers said.

The Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The promotion is applicable at its locations in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego.

More information is available online at sdhumane.org/adopt.