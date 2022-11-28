SAN DIEGO –The Pacific Northwest will be receiving 41 adoptable dogs from the San Diego Humane Society, officials said.

The transportation of the dogs — which were already available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society locations in Oceanside, El Cajon, Escondido and San Diego — happened Monday and will arrive Tuesday between 10 a.m. and noon.



San Diego Humane Society came to this decision since they have reached capacity at their shelter.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity and support of Oregon Humane Society for helping us out and ensuring these deserving dogs get a second chance in the Pacific Northwest,” the San Diego Humane Society stated in a news release.

For more information on adopting, click here.

SDHS currently has 612 pets available for adoption.