SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is sending their Emergency Response Team to Maui Monday to assist with the wildfires that have killed at least 96 people.

The team will deploy at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the request of the Maui Humane Society, SDHS said.

Once on the ground, the team will assist with search and rescue efforts, animal care, sheltering of large and companion animals and transports, SDHS spokesperson Nina Thompson said in a news release.

The team of four is expected to be on scene in the devastated Lahaina area of Maui for 8 to 10 days to assist with animal-related issues prompted by the fire.

If you are interested in donating to the Maui relief efforts you can do so as part of a partnership with the American Red Cross, FOX 5’s sister station KHON2 and parent company Nexstar.

A dedicated Maui wildfire donation page has been set up where you can donate directly toward those impacted by the tragedy.

The SDHS Emergency Response Team has been dispatched to several disasters around the country in recent years, including hurricanes on the East Coast to horse rescues locally.