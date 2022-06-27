SAN DIEGO — Officials with the San Diego Humane Society say they have seen a recent uptick in cases of canine pnuemovirus among animals in the area and as a result, are ceasing to accept surrenders from the public.

All dogs who have been confirmed to have been infected have been placed under a mandatory quarantine, however, officials say that due to the close proximity and incubation period, the virus has been able to spread within area shelters.

At this time, all animal surrender services have been halted as the San Diego Humane Society works to stop the spread of canine pneumovirus.

“This virus often spreads through kennels because of the high number of dogs in one location. In a shelter setting, it’s critical that we quarantine sick dogs for 14 days so they can rest, recover and we can prevent spread of the virus to the rest of the shelter population or the community,” said Dr. Zarah Hedge, chief medical officer and VP of shelter medicine for San Diego Humane Society. “In order to preserve space, we are asking for the public’s support to limit the number of dogs being brought to our shelters.”

The respiratory infection causes cold-like symptoms for pets, including coughing, sneezing and nasal discharge, and can even develop to become pneumonia for a “small number of dogs,” said Dr. Hedge.

Officials say there is no vaccine for canine pneumovirus and that dogs will typically incubate the virus for three to five days and should be quarantined from other animals for seven to 14 days.

For a list of community resources provided by the San Diego Humane Society, click HERE.