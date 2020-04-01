San Diego Humane Society receives $50K matching gift

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Humane Society received a $50,000 matching gift Wednesday from Charles and Carol Baum, which will double donations made to the organization during the month of April.

The gift was made in memory of the Baums’ pets, Chelsea, Winston, Sullivan and Jordan, and will provide critical support for the Humane Society during the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns, according to President and CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman.

As the community responds to the impact of the public health crisis, animals are still entering San Diego Humane Society’s care every day. Donations will ensure that during a challenging time, the organization is able to continue providing shelter, lifesaving medical care, wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, animal cruelty investigations and more, he said.

“Our work for animals in need doesn’t stop,” Weitzman said. “We are San Diego’s safety net for animals, in good times and bad. No matter what else is going on in the world, animals are relying on us to save their lives. This generous matching gift helps ensure we can be there for every single one.”

Donations can be made online at sdhumane.org/match and must be received by April 30 to be eligible for the match.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to inspire compassion for animals in our community during this difficult time,” Charles Baum said. “San Diego Humane Society’s lifesaving work continues despite everything else that is happening in the world, and we’re grateful that they’re here for animals and the people who love them.”

The San Diego Humane Society changed its adoption process to a socially-distant experience earlier this week, allowing prospective pet owners adhering to California’s stay-at-home order to adopt a new furry friend from afar.

An adoption counselor will call the prospective adopter to conduct a consultation over the phone to discuss available animals and help the adopter choose the pet which best fits their lifestyle. Once the pet is adopted, the adopter can drive up to the campus and staff will help safely load the animal into the adopter’s car.

Humane Society campuses in Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego are open by appointment only each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested adopters should call the society at 619-299-7012 to make an appointment.