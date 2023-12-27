SAN DIEGO — Stumped about what to name your pet? The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) on Wednesday revealed the most popular names for its shelter animals this year.

For the male names, Max took the No. 1 spot while Milo and Zeus ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Others to make the list included Rocky (No. 4), Charlie (No. 5), Blue and Leo (No. 6), Buddy (No.7), Loki and Oliver (No. 8), Simba (No. 9) and Jack (No. 10).

For the female names, Luna placed No. 1, Bella came in at No. 2 and Daisy took the No. 3 spot. Nala followed at No. 4, while the rest of the list played out like this: Lucy (No. 5), Lola (No. 6), Coco (No.7), Chloe (No. 8), Princess (No. 9) and Lily (No. 10).

With 443 pets currently available for adoption, the SDHS is reducing adoption fees for adult dogs (7 months-plus) to $24 through Dec. 31, 2023, according to the animal agency. Adoption feels will also be waived through Dec. 31, 2023, for active military members, military families and veterans.

“A special dog named Luna Mae has been with the organization for 707 days and another dog named Daisy for 405 days,” Nina Thompson with SDHS said in a press release Wednesday.

Walk-in adoptions can be done from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at SDHS campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego.