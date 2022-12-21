SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society will be temporarily suspending the intake of owner-surrendered dogs at their shelters, the nonprofit organization announced Wednesday.

“Due to incidents of canine distemper virus (CDV) at our shelters, we have temporarily suspended the intake of owner-surrendered dogs until Jan. 15,” SDHS said in a tweet.

Canine distemper is a contagious virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

SDHS asked the public consider fostering, adopting or rehoming pets as they work to create space at their shelters.