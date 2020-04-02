San Diego Humane Society offers tips for making pet emergency plan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Humane Society urged pet owners Thursday to prepare an emergency plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, offering tips and advice.

First on the organization’s list — prepare an emergency kit that contains at least two weeks supply of food and water for pets, as well as medications and a travel crate.

People should also create “a care tree for how your pets will be cared for if your back-up options are no longer able to care for them,” a SDHS statement reads.

The third step is to create a written emergency plan for each pet, including name, contact information, the pet’s feeding schedule and medical conditions and treatments. Document the pet’s vaccinations and list the veterinarian’s contact information.

“Unless you are hospitalized and live alone, keep your pets with you,” the statement says. “It’s the best place for them to be, and it will bring comfort in these turbulent times. Even if you have to self-quarantine, the best place for your pets is at home with you. Take precautions — your pet should be social distancing as well. You can take them on walks, but keep 6 feet of distance from other people and pets.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it does not have evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19.

The San Diego Humane Society recommends staying diligent in preparations, but not overreacting to COVID-19 concerns.

“By creating a preparedness plan for the unlikely event it becomes necessary to put into motion, as a pet owner, you can do your part to ensure our resources as an emergency service provider do not become overwhelmed and your pets are spared unnecessary stress,” according to the organization.