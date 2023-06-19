Puppy blocking its ears and looking up. (Adobe Stock)

SAN DIEGO — With the Fourth of July right around the corner, the San Diego Humane Society is hosting their “Prepare Fair” to help pet owners prevent their animals from getting lost and ending up in a shelter.

SDHS will offer pet owners free licensing, pet tags, microchipping and consultations with their behavior and training team during the event.

The Prepare Fair will take place on Saturday, June 24 at the humane society’s San Diego campus located at 5500 Gaines Street.

The Fourth of July holiday often leads to a large increase to the amount of stray animals entering shelter care due to pets getting scared from fireworks.

In 2022, SDHS took in 275 stray dogs, cats and other small animals between July 4 and July 7, with only 16% of those pets being reclaimed by their owners.

The humane society recommends taking the following steps to reduce the risk of your pets getting lost:

License your dog.

Microchip your pets. You can schedule a free microchipping appointment at one of the SDHS locations from June 13 to July 2 here.

Have pets wear a collar with tags. The tags should have the pets name and contact information.

Schedule a veterinarian appointment to discuss medication option to reduce stress when fireworks begin.

Arrange for a pet sitter if you won’t be home during Fourth of July celebrations

Create a home sanctuary where pets can seek shelter and be protected from external noise and lights.

Keep your dog leashed on outings at all times.