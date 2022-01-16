San Diego Humane Society honors late Betty White with pet adoption challenge

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of pets are finding forever homes in honor of beloved late actress Betty White, who would’ve turned 100 years old on Monday.

The San Diego Humane Society issued a challenge to get 100 pets adopted.

“We definitely came looking for a husky and we found one we really like so,” adopter Logan Wilson said. “She was very nice and calm with us and she seemed to like us.”

Families packed into the animal shelter Sunday to bring home their perfect pet as the Humane Society waived adoption fees for animals in honor of the late actress and animal lover’s birthday.

“We wanted to do something special to honor Betty White, who’s done so much to bring attention to homeless dogs,” said Nina Thompson, with the San Diego Humane Society. “So we wanted to do the same, and so by waiving adoption fees, we wanted to bring attention to all the adoptable animals we have.”

The Humane Society says the pandemic has caused a pause in spay and neuter efforts that has led to more animals in shelters across the country, prompting them to issue the #BettyWhiteChallenge to get 100 animals adopted by what would be her 100th birthday.

Hundreds of dogs, cats, and other furry friends went home with their new families in a tribute that White could be proud of.

As of Sunday night, 249 animals were adopted.