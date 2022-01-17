San Diego Humane Society exceeds adoption goal in Betty White Challenge

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society on Monday announced it had exceeded its goal of finding homes for 100 animals by Jan. 17 as part of the Betty White Challenge.

The animal shelter, which waived adoption fees from Jan. 11- Jan. 16, says 253 adult animals found new families.

“We still have plenty of animals available for adoption, though,” the Humane Society said.

On Sunday, dozens of pets found forever homes in honor of beloved late actress Betty White, who would’ve turned 100 years old on Monday. White was a huge advocate for animals.

“We wanted to do something special to honor Betty White, who’s done so much to bring attention to homeless dogs,” said Nina Thompson, with the San Diego Humane Society. “So we wanted to do the same, and so by waiving adoption fees, we wanted to bring attention to all the adoptable animals we have.”

According to the Humane Society, the pandemic has caused a pause in spay and neuter efforts that has led to more animals in shelters across the country.