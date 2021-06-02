San Diego Humane Society caring for 4 young bobcats

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society says an orphaned bobcat brought to the Ramona Wildlife Center last month has new company.

The bobcat is now in an outdoor habitat with another orphaned bobcat and two siblings. The four “very feisty” bobcats will grow up together before they are released back into the wild in late summer or early fall, the humane society said.

(San Diego Humane Society)

The humane society took in the first young bobcat in early May. Staff said pairing young bobcats undergoing care helps to better prepare them for life in the wild.

This feisty young bobcat, brought to our Ramona Wildlife Center last week, has kept her wild roots, always hissing when her caregiver enters the room. This behavior is a good sign that she has not become accustomed to humans, which is critical for her rehabilitation and release. pic.twitter.com/giXFUvKzXH — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) May 6, 2021

Wildlife staff have already helped several bobcats so far this year, including one that spent more than three months at the Ramona Wildlife Center before it was released in March. The humane society returned another bobcat to the wild in January after she was found injured and pregnant in Rancho Bernardo.