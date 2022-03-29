ESCONDIDO, Calif. — As the fighting continues in Ukraine, San Diego hospitals and nonprofits are stepping up to help.

Palomar Health is providing unused medical supplies to help those in need in Ukraine. Palomar workers are teaming up with the nonprofit SSUBI to pack surgical and trauma kits at this warehouse to ship off to Ukraine.

“All the supplies you would find in a hospital are all right here. We are sending some wound care,” says SSUBI founder Laura Luxemburg. “Our supplies are what you would need to run a hospital so we’re doing the most important supplies. We have IV kits. We have trauma wound kits. We have surgical kits. Anesthesia kits that are very needed. I understand that they’re doing a lot of surgeries without pain killers or anything.”

Palomar Hospital chipped in some of the supplies being sent, in an effort led by one of its own surgeons.

“We’re very privileged to have Dr. Bulkin here as a vascular surgeon at Palomar,” says Palomar Health Foundation CEO Kristin Gaspar. “He came to the foundation and said I have a way in mind where we can help the Ukrainian people.”

Dr. Anatoly Bulkin is working with the U.S. Embassy to identify which hospitals are operational and in urgent need of medical supplies and equipment.

“Because Dr. Bulkin has a close connection with friends and family, boots on the ground there in Ukraine, we can make sure that the supplies get to the right places,” says Gaspar.

Dr. Bulkin also intends to assemble and lead a team of Palomar Health workers to provide lifesaving medical humanitarian care, once the U.S. allows civilians to enter Ukraine.

The nonprofit and health workers hope they can get those boxes of supplies shipped out by the first week of April.