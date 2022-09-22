SAN DIEGO — The first of three days of tryouts happening for those hoping to become a lifeguard for the City of San Diego started Thursday.

Trying out is only part of the application process. Once candidates fill out the online application, he or she need to be able to swim 500 meters to qualify for an interview.

Lifeguards say it’s a rewarding, fun and challenging job.

Qualifying lifeguards will get trained in observation, water rescues and vehicle and vessel operations.

The pay range is from $22.18 – $29.30

You can fill out an online application here. There will be more tryout dates held in October and February.

Candidates have until January 23, 2023 to fill out an application.