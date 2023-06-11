The exterior of Break Point, the bar in Pacific Beach that will become San Diego’s next Steelers bar. (Courtesy of Steelers Club of San Diego)

SAN DIEGO — About two months after San Diego’s official Steelers bar, Bubs at the Beach, closed down, a new Pacific Beach bar has stepped up to take its place.

The bar, Break Point, announced Sunday that they would be replacing Bubs at the Beach as the go-to spot for Steelers fans to cheer on their football team from America’s Finest City, now that the Pacific Beach staple has shut down after 25 years of service.

Starting in the fall, Break Point will offer local Pittsburgh fans the same kind of game-day experience Bubs at the Beach became known for during their 25 years serving as the spot for the Steelers Club of San Diego.

All game broadcasts for the Steelers will be available to watch at the bar, while fans can munch on dishes from a unique Pittsburgh Steelers menu.

Among the new Steelers-themed dishes coming to Break Point is a new burger called the “Roethlisburger,” named after the Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The burger consists of a 1/2 lb ground beef patty on a potato bun, provolone cheese, american cheese, an onion ring, a fried egg, candided bacon, jalapenos, garlic aioli and BBQ sauce.

Each week during the fall, the Steelers Club of San Diego will also run raffles and football squares to raise funds for the Ryan Shazier Foundation — a non-profit formed by former Steelers Linebacker, Ryan Shazier, who sustained a spinal cord injury on the field.

The bar christened the new home for local Pittsburgh fans on Sunday with “Steelers Club of San Diego Kickoff” event, bringing together fans, retired Steelers players — like Greg Lloyd and Dermonte Dawson — and some local celebrities.

Ryan Shazier also delivered a special message for fans at the kickoff event, welcoming the crowd at Break Point on Sunday to Steeler Nation.

Break Point is located at 945 Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach. The bar is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.