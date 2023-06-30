SAN DIEGO — A seventh grade Girl Scout is being recognized as a hero after jumping into action and saving her father during an emergency at home.

Cadette Girl Scout Amelia Umstadter performed CPR and called for her mother when her father, Karl Umstadter, experienced a choking incident and fall that left him unconscious, Girl Scouts San Diego said in a press release Thursday.

Her mother, Anna Umstadter, was able to then call 9-1-1 while Amelia continued with CPR until her father began breathing and first responders arrived, according to officials.

Girl Scouts San Diego says her quick actions saved her father’s life, who escaped with only minor injuries.

“I learned first aid skills during a class at school and with Encinitas Junior Lifeguards,” Amelia said. “After going through this, my mom and I took the Girl Scouts San Diego First Aid course and are now CPR certified. I told my troop to also take the class, and I want to encourage everyone to become educated on basic life-saving procedures and what to do in an emergency.”

On Tuesday, Amelia became only the fourth Girl Scout from San Diego and Imperial counties to be honored in the last decade with the prestigious Medal of Honor for her courage, the organization said.

“For Amelia to maintain composure during a critical and emotional time is extraordinary,” said Carol Dedrich, CEO of Girl Scouts San Diego. “As GSSD strives to help girls develop the skills to improve their own lives and the world around them, Amelia serves as a shining example of the highest principles of the Girl Scout Promise and Law. She truly embodies what it means to be a leader of courage, confidence, and character, who makes the world a better place.”