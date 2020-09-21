San Diego gets $37.7 million to transform hotels into housing for homeless

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has new support in its plans to purchase two hotels and transform them into 330 rental units for people experiencing homelessness.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office announced Monday the state awarded San Diego $37.7 million in Project Homekey funds. The money will go toward the proposed purchase of the Residence Inn Hotel Circle and Residence Inn Kearny Mesa.

One of the main objectives of Operation Shelter to Home is to streamline how people experiencing homelessness access housing resources and quickly move them into permanent housing. The purchase of the hotels would help some of the 1,100 people who have been staying at the San Diego Convention Center, which opened on April 1 as a temporary shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state awarded the funds based on applications the San Diego Housing Commission submitted through a competitive, first come, first served process, the city said.

The SDHC Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 on Sept. 18, to recommend City Council authorize the purchase. The two properties would create 332 permanent housing units, with 72 having two bedrooms, for a capacity to provide housing for more than 400 individuals. The city said the units require minimal work before move in. No comprehensive rehabilitation of the properties is necessary. The Hotel Circle property was built in 2003; the Kearny Mesa property was built in 1990 and underwent a renovation in 2013.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Aug. 25 to approve Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s request to authorize $5.4 million to fund essential supportive services for the individuals who would reside at the properties.

The plans to buy the hotels will be presented to the San Diego City Council for consideration next month.