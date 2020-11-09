San Diego gets $2.5 million in state housing funds for local projects

A For Rent sign is shown outside of a property in San Francisco, June 21, 2020. (AP / Jeff Chiu)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A local lawmaker Monday announced more than $2.5 million in state funds for housing-related projects in San Diego County.

Sen. Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, said the California Department of Housing and Community Development allocated more than $4 million for housing projects in San Diego and Orange counties, including $1,979,966 for the County of San Diego for new construction of rental housing and homebuyer assistance and $649,151 to Oceanside for new construction of emergency shelters.

“I am pleased that the Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded more housing funding to Orange and San Diego Counties,” said Bates, a member of the Senate Housing Committee. “This funding will help house more people who are homeless and create more affordable long-term housing opportunities. I will continue to work with stakeholders to build on existing efforts to alleviate California’s housing crisis.”

The $4,002,677 in funding, which comes from California’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation program, includes nearly $1.3 million for Orange County for operating subsidies for navigation centers, emergency shelters and administrative costs and about $101,000 for Rancho Santa Margarita for operating subsidies for permanent supportive housing.

Bates represents the 36th Senate District, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base.