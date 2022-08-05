SAN DIEGO — A San Diego gelateria was recently named to Thrillist’s list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the United States.

The list, released on July 28, highlights some of the best places to grab a cone in every corner of the country and includes frozen yogurt options, creameries and classic mom-and-pop spots with soft serve and handmade scoops.

“These ice cream shops represent everything that is well and good: new-wave artisan shops challenging the very notion of what should be placed on a cone (or stick, or between cookies), old-school parlors learning new tricks, boozed-up scoops, plant-based creameries, and much more,” Thrillist says on its website.

An’s Dry Cleaning in North Park, a classic gelateria with a twist, is sure to “satisfy your cravings” with whacky, innovative and delicious dishes that change up every two to four weeks, Thrillist states. The shop itself is fashioned after a dry cleaning store and even includes fake ironing boards as flat tops at which you can eat your sweet treat, and irons on top, neatly holding napkins.

An’s Dry Cleaning in North Park (KSWB)

Menu at An’s Dry Cleaning in North Park (KSWB)

Flat tops for ice cream at An’s Dry Cleaning (KSWB)

Iron napkin holder at An’s Dry Cleaning in North Park (KSWB)

An’s Dry Cleaning (KSWB)

An’s Dry Cleaning in North Park (KSWB)

“Quirky names and inventive combos like Lingerie (with strawberry gelato and shredded chocolate) are a nod to the ever-popular chocolate-covered strawberry, while Cypress, an intense chocolate, is like eating a gelato brownie. Burlap is a Reeses Pieces-inspired vegan option with a coconut milk base, peanut butter, and chocolate bits,” Thrillist noted as just a few reasons to check out the shop in America’s Finest City.

If you’re finding yourself asking about the gelateria’s unique name, you are not alone. On the shop’s website, the reasoning behind the moniker is explained in a heartfelt way that honors both the past and future of a piece of San Diego’s history.

“After a year of searching for the perfect location for a gelato shop, we found our space in a historic building, built in 1934, on Adams Ave. We immediately fell in love with the location, the community, and the people. But changing the name of an old establishment, in an even older building, didn’t feel right. So, we decided to keep it and An’s Dry Cleaning, the gelato shop, was born,” the gelateria’s website states.

All of the gelato sold is made from scratch, according to An’s website, and the flavors are created by the in-house chef who has more than 13 years of gelato-making experience in Europe.

“Whether honing a traditional flavor or creating a brand new recipe, he combines quality local ingredients with uncompromising processes to craft wonderfully fresh and well-balanced gelato. Simply put, we think you’re going to love our gelato and we can’t wait to share it with you,” the website states.

The San Diego gelateria also has a prestigious five-star rating on Yelp with over 800 reviews since its opening in 2018.

An’s Dry Cleaning is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is located on the corner of 30th Street and Adams Avenue.

In total, California took four spots on the list, with SoCal making up 75% of those shops. Two of the three spots went to Los Angeles-based ice cream shops Awan and Wanderlust Creamery, and Northern California claimed a spot for Bi-Rite Creamery.

To check out the full list from Thrillist, click here.