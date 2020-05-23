San Diego gas prices up as state’s economy eases open

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the 12th consecutive day and 15th of the past 16 days, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $2.878.

The average price has increased 10.3 cents over the past 16 days, including six-tenths of a cent on Friday following a run of 59 decreases in 63 days totaling 75.8 cents, according to figures released by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service,

The average price is 5.9 cents more than one week ago and 6.5 cents higher than one month ago but $1.116 less than one year ago. It has fallen 72.4 cents since the start of the year.

The average price dropped three consecutive days, was unchanged May 11, then resumed rising the following day.

The increasing prices reflect “the fact that more people are driving than a month ago,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“As the state continues to gradually open the economy, we can expect to see gas prices continue to rise.”