San Diego gas prices rise slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose slightly, following an increase in California’s gas tax at the beginning of July. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.134, its highest amount since March 27.

The average price is 2.5 cents more than one week ago and 13.5 cents higher than one month ago, but 59.9 cents less than one year ago, according to figures released by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

A factor in the current round of increases is the 3.2-cent increase in the gasoline tax that went into effect July 1.

“With the Independence Day weekend behind us, we could see pump prices begin to stabilize as fewer drivers take road trips this week,” said Doug Shupe, a corporate communications and programs manager with the Automobile Club of Southern California.