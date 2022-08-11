SAN DIEGO — As the national average price for a gallon of gasoline drops under $4, Southern California is seeing continued relief at the pumps as well, with prices down by 70-75 cents in some areas, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

In San Diego, the average price is now $5.37 a gallon, down 14 cents from last week and down 70 cents from a month ago, but still $1.02 more than this time last year, AAA said in a news release.

San Diego’s average gas price is one cent lower than the California average and three cents lower than the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, according to AAA’s Weekend Gas Watch.

The record average price for a gallon in San Diego was $6.37, which was hit on June 15, 2022.

Thursday’s report marks the eighth straight week gas prices have dropped for Southern California.

“We may see more relief at the pump as we move closer to the end of summer road trips, but a more significant decrease in demand for fuel will likely come after Labor Day weekend,” said a quote attributed to Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe.