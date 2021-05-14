San Diego gas price unchanged, breaking 16-day rising streak

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 16-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County ended Friday when the price was unchanged, remaining at $4.143.

The average price increased 10.1 cents during the streak to its highest amount since Oct. 17, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.9 cents higher than one week ago, 16.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.331 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 87 of the past 95 days, increasing 66.4 cents, and 91.6 cents since the start of the year.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

A more appropriate comparison would be with the average price from two years ago. The average price is 8.9 cents more than it was on May 14, 2019.

