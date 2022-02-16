San Diego gas price hits record high

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego set a new record-high price for a gallon of gasoline Wednesday, hitting the painful peak at a time where consumers are also getting squeezed by high inflation on other common goods.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded, self-serve gas in the county stood at $4.726, according to AAA. That narrowly defeated the old record, which was $4.725 back on Oct. 8, 2012.

The average price has risen 15 times in 16 days, increasing 10.2 cents, according to figures from the auto club and Oil Price Information Service. It’s risen more than 3 cents in the past week, and just under 10 cents over the past month, the agencies report.

The average price of a gallon of gas across California was just under San Diego’s record-setting price Wednesday, at a statewide average of $4.719.

Experts say prices are up nationwide due to the high cost of crude oil. “Moderating winter weather and optimism over a potential fading of the omicron variant have led to an increase in gas demand,” AAA explains.

“More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said Monday. “And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”

Adding to the eye-popping total faced by San Diegans at the pump, California features the highest gasoline taxes in the nation.

City News Service contributed to this report.