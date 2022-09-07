SAN DIEGO – Michael James Pratt, a co-owner of a pornographic website, has now been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Pratt is wanted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to recruit young women and girls to engage in commercial sex acts by force, fraud, and coercion, authorities say.

“Pratt is alleged to have been the owner of adult websites ‘GirlsdoPorn’ and ‘GirlsdoToys,’ he has been charged in the Southern District of California for sex trafficking crimes, in connection with a scheme to deceive and coerce young women to appear in sex videos on those websites,” said U.S Attorney, Randy Grossman.

FBI San Diego Special Agent in Charge, Stacey Moy, says Pratt recruited hundreds of women from all over the United States and Canada between the years 2012 and 2019 and that most of the videos were shot in San Diego, in hotel rooms and home rentals.

“Often garnered the false promise of legitimate clothed modeling jobs. After he lured them in the door, Pratt forced or coerced them into participating in pornographic videos,” said Special Agent Moy.

Special Agent Moy says Pratt would promise anonymity and convince the videos would never be posted on the internet – which would later be found to be a lie.

“Pratt operated these sites as a front to force for commercial sex acts, which generated more than $17 million in revenue for Pratt and his co-hosts,” said Special Agent Moy.

The adult websites are no longer running, but officials say the videos still exist and hundreds of victims are still out there.

If you are a victim, the FBI is encouraging women to come forward. If you have any information on Pratt’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. There is a $100,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.