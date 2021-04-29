San Diego flight diverted after losing cabin pressure

SAN DIEGO – A United Airlines flight from Denver to San Diego was diverted Wednesday night due to loss of cabin pressure.

United Airlines flight 540 departed Denver International Airport around 7:50 p.m. MDT, but made an emergency landing in Grand Junction, Colorado about an hour later, after experiencing a loss of cabin pressure.

Passengers had to deplane when they landed and stayed overnight in Grand Junction. They continued their travel on a different aircraft Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for United.

Passengers onboard the flight arrived safely in San Diego shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.