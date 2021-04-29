San Diego flight diverted after losing cabin pressure

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO – A United Airlines flight from Denver to San Diego was diverted Wednesday night due to loss of cabin pressure.

United Airlines flight 540 departed Denver International Airport around 7:50 p.m. MDT, but made an emergency landing in Grand Junction, Colorado about an hour later, after experiencing a loss of cabin pressure.

Passengers had to deplane when they landed and stayed overnight in Grand Junction. They continued their travel on a different aircraft Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for United.

Passengers onboard the flight arrived safely in San Diego shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News