San Diego firefighters put out fire in Carmel Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A seven-acre vegetation fire in Carmel Valley was extinguished Sunday in about an hour.

The fire began at 3 p.m. Sunday off Carmel Valley Road and Zinnia Hills Place, fire officials said.

It took about 60 San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters and two helicopters to put out the flames.

Some nearby homes were threatened at one point, but firefighters worked to keep flames away and no homes were damaged, fire officials said.

Crews were still at the scene at 5 p.m. for mop-up operations and putting out any hot spots.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

