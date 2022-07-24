Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

MARIPOSA, Calif. – San Diego firefighters are currently assisting in efforts to halt the dangerous and quick-moving Oak Fire in Northern California.

Officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and San Diego County Fire announced Sunday that two teams have been dispatched to the fire in NorCal as the wildfire rages on, triggering evacuations for thousands of residents in the surrounding areas.

One strike team comprised of five engines and one fire chief are at the fire itself, while the second team is helping to staff local fire agencies while other CalFire firefighters work directly on the blaze.

The move to send up reinforcements came after California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire.

“Explosive fire behavior is challenging firefighters,” CalFire told the Associated Press in a statement Saturday describing the Oak Fire’s activity as “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching.”

In addition to sending two fire crews, officials said Sunday that two handcrews, two bulldozers, and 10 additional overhead personnel to help out with the Oak Fire in command operations, finance, logistics, and other key roles.

Further resources may be provided depending on need and the state of the fire over the coming days, CalFire officials stated.