Crews knock down small brush fire in Stockton area; no injuries reported

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters Thursday quickly knocked down a small brush fire which broke out in a grassy area bordering state Route 15 in San Diego’s Stockton neighborhood.

The fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Spring Garden Place, near 34th Street. Flames and thick plumes of smoke were visible from a distance near the four-acre blaze as it burned near a stretch of highway and MTS trolley tracks.

MTS service temporarily was stopped while crews battled the fire, but since has resumed.

No injuries were reported and there have been no reports of structural damage.