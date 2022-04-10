SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Fire Department is working to put out a blaze that broke out Sunday afternoon on Friars Road in San Diego, authorities said.

According to officials with SDFD, a call came in around 3 p.m. reporting a fire coming out of the roof of a two-story apartment complex in the 6500 block of Friars Road.

Firefighters had to cut holes in the roof of the complex and discovered while attempting to extinguish the blaze that the fire had spread to the attic.

Officials say that the Red Cross has been notified at this time. No injuries have been reported from this incident.