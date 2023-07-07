SAN DIEGO — As lithium-ion batteries are powering more popular consumer products, officials say they are also becoming more problematic in terms of a fire risk.

“We started to notice in the City of San Diego an increase in incidents involving lithium-ion battery fires, specifically residential structure fires,” said Battalion Chief Robert Rezende with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Last November, there was a three-alarm fire in the East Village where lithium-ion batteries caught fire in a warehouse, prompting evacuations and leaving one person with burns.

In April, a Barrio Logan apartment building caught fire because of an e-bike battery explosion, leaving one person seriously injured.

And just last month, in New York City, four people were killed after a fire broke out at an e-bike repair shop.

“Once the lithium-ion battery is involved, it’ll release flammable and explosive gases to the atmosphere which could potentially explode and will increase the speed of how that fire burns. And once lithium ion batteries are burning, they actually burn at a hotter temperature,” said Rezende.

He says charging and storing the batteries are two common problems.

“Do not store these e-bikes or scooters or any of those devices near exit ways. Make sure that you don’t store them anywhere that’s excessively hot. And we don’t recommend that you charge it overnight while you’re sleeping,” said Rezende.

And when it comes to getting rid of lithium-ion batteries, don’t simply toss them out with household trash. The San Diego Environmental Services Department hosts regular battery recycling events across the city. More information about those events and other options can be found here.

Other measures fire officials urge people take in order to prevent a lithium ion battery from causing a fire are:

Use the proper charger designated for your device’s battery,

Checking the battery for any damage.

Avoid moisture on the battery.

Steer clear of using inexpensive lithium ion batteries.

Avoid charging the battery overnight, without a timer.

Do not try to repair a lithium ion battery on your own.