SAN DIEGO — For the next 10 days, San Diego Fire-Rescue is focusing on making this holiday season extra special for families in need.

All city fire stations are collecting toys to donate to underserved children through the Marine Corps Reserves’ Toys for Tots program. The goal is to fill up designated boxes with new, unwrapped toys before the holiday.

SDFD has been supporting Toys for Tots for the past 20 years. Many of the firefighters and their own families have already donated toys like stuffed animals, toy cars, dolls, books and bikes.

Gunnery Sgt. Jerry Major stopped by Fire Station Number 5 in Hillcrest Monday morning to share what the program means for families.

“The biggest difference it makes not just for families that are low income and less fortunate families throughout not only the greater San Diego area, but across the country,” he said. “It just makes that small bit of difference as far as putting smiles on their faces and showing them that people care.

Those who would like to donate can go to any city fire station or or permanent lifeguard station in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and Black’s Beach to drop off toys. The toy drive runs through December 14th.

The Toys For Tots organization also accepts monetary donations through their website to help fund the purchase of new toys.

“In the Marine Corps, one of our major projects is community service, but the reward of giving back and the smiles on individuals faces it’s priceless,” Major said.