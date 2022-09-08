DEL MAR, Calif. — The annual San Diego Festival of the Arts will be canceled this year due to the potentially hazardous weather conditions expected in the area this weekend, organizers said.

The event, which was scheduled for Sept. 11 and Sept.12 at San Diego Surf Sports Park in Del Mar, generates funds for local adaptive sports programs supporting thousands of San Diegans with disabilities, Aimee Cebulski with the San Diego Festival of the Arts stated in a news release Thursday.

“The safety of our guests, volunteers, artists and their artwork, team members and support staff is our greatest concern,” Cebulski said. “All existing ticket holders can elect to either receive a refund or may choose to donate their ticket cost to the benefitting foundation; instructions will be sent via email.”

The festival has helped raise more than $2.7 million for its cause since 1987, according to Cebulski.

The organization is looking to release plans for the 2023 San Diego Festival of the Arts sometime in the near future.

For those who would like to still help raise funds, please visit www.sdfestivalofthearts.org.