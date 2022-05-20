SAN DIEGO — A San Diego felon suspected of building multiple firearms and selling narcotics in El Cajon and throughout East County was arrested Thursday, according to authorities.

Tristan Tomlin, 26, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of manufacturing firearms, possession of a concealed firearm in a public place, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of fentanyl for sale and felon in possession of a firearm, El Cajon police stated in a press release. Tomlin, who is a convicted felon with prior convictions for identity theft and evading police, is being held on $500,000 bail.

El Cajon Police Special Investigations Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force were able to locate and detain Tomlin around 3:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Rancho Mission Road in the Grantville area after finding a loaded ghost gun he had concealed in his waist band and three ounces of crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle, authorities said.

Over three pounds of fentanyl, 2,200 narcotics pills, four additional ghost guns to include a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, high-capacity magazines, a bullet proof vest, a machine used to manufacture firearms and $30,000 in cash were found inside his residence, according to police.