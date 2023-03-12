SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man has been identified as the skier who was killed during an avalanche in Utah last week.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Ryan Barr died on Thursday in the Weber Canyon backcountry when he and another individual were buried by snow. Officials say the other person is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office said, “We send our sincerest condolences to the Barr family and friends.”

Barr leaves behind a wife and daughter. His family shared the following message in regards to his passing:

“Ryan was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother. He was part of a close-knit family, who loved nothing more than to spend family vacations and celebrate birthdays and holidays together. Ryan was loved by all and will be remembered for his big personality, kindness, and ability to light up a room.”

According to his family, Barr worked in commercial real estate and loved skiing, surfing and cooking. They said he lived life to the fullest and was taken too soon.