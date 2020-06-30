San Diego extends eviction moratorium through September

A graffiti asking for rent forgiveness is seen on a wall on La Brea Ave on National May Day amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council has voted 5-4 to approve an extension of the city’s eviction moratorium until Sept. 30.

The eviction ban, first approved March 25 and extended it in May. It prohibits landlords from evicting renters and small businesses that are unable to pay their rent or lease due to financial hardship brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the moratorium, renters and small businesses cannot be evicted if they notify their landlord in writing, on or before the day the rent is due, that they are unable to pay. They have one week after notification to provide proof that their financial hardship is related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Landlords and tenants are encouraged to work out a payment plan on their own.