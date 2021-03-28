San Diego enjoying summer-like conditions Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Offshore winds are expected to lead to warm weather across San Diego County Sunday, with temperatures in the 80s inland from the coast and over the lower deserts Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Skies were clear Sunday morning with breezy offshore flow, mainly near the mountains and foothills and below the passes. Wind gusts were generally 30 mph or less.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were expected to be 74-79 degrees with overnight lows of 46-52. Highs in the western valleys will be around 86 and in the foothills 78-83 with overnight lows of 46-53.

Mountain highs were expected to be 69-76 with overnight lows of 38-48. Desert highs will be around 87 with overnight lows of 51-60.

Returning onshore flow Monday and Tuesday will bring modest cooling inland, higher humidity, patchy low clouds and fog to coastal areas, and gusty westerly winds over the mountains and deserts, forecasters said.

Stronger Santa Ana winds are forecast to develop midweek, forcing another significant warm-up starting Wednesday.

Temperatures will be well above normal through Friday, followed by cooler weather next weekend as increasing onshore flow rebuilds the marine layer inland, the NWS said.

