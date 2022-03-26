SAN DIEGO — A San Diego doctor is headed to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees on the border.

Doctor Kelly Swords is a urologist for Rady Children’s Hospital and UC San Diego Health. She is a part of a five medical professional team heading to Poland in April.

The team will be working for seven days straight with French nonprofit organization Sauveteurs Sans Frontieres.

“We are leaving April 10th and going directly to Warsaw, where we will drive four-and-half hours to Medika, which is on the border of Poland and Ukraine,” Dr. Swords said.

Dr.Swords says she will be treating refugees with trauma wounds.

“I’ll expect that we will be stitching up wounds,” she said. “We will be treating peoples aches and sprains. We will be bandaging people, we will be assessing their health.”

Dr. Swords recently traveled to Ghana and Ethiopia to help those less fortunate, but knows this trip will be different.

“Usually when I go I’m doing surgical reconstruction on mostly babies, this is going to be more like an emergency room doctor or urgent care where we will just do what is needed as people will come across the border and are injured and need our help,” Dr. Swords said.

Dr. Swords hopes to take 10 duffle bags full of medical supplies. She is already receiving an overwhelming amount of support from her neighbors in Mission Hills.

“I really encourage people when you want to help, that you can find a way to make it happen,” Dr. Swords said.

To help the organization, visit their website.