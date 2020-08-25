San Diego doctor details risks of plasma treatment for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO – Local doctors are reacting to the announcement by the Food and Drug Administration that it will authorize emergency use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.

The FDA said more than 70,000 patients have already been treated with convalescent plasma, which is made using blood from people who have recovered from coronavirus infections, but only in an experimental application.

“The thinking is that it helps in patients that are currently sick. So if you give them plasma from someone else that’s currently fighting an infection, it might help,” Dr. Abisola Olulade, who treats COVID-19 patients at Sharp Hospital, said.

An emergency authorization normally paves the way for expanded or widespread use of an experimental therapy, but the FDA did not fully endorse plasma because so far there have not been enough controlled clinical trials that prove the therapy works. The FDA held off on the authorization last week over concerns from government scientists that evidence for the treatment’s effectiveness is thin.

“Authorization requires a lower burden of proof and a lower level of evidence than approval, so in this case there aren’t enough trials yet,” Dr. Olulade said.

FOX 5 asked her about a study from Mayo Clinic that showed improvement in patients who were treated with plasma.

“It’s more so an observational study, which is just a lower level of evidence. What they found was that there was 35% improvement in mortality 30 days out,” she said.

We also asked Dr. Olulade what harm could come from speeding up an unproven therapy. She said the biggest risks are allergic reactions or lung injuries.

“There are actually some serious reactions and injuries you can get to your lungs. For example, there is something called a transfusion-related lung injury, also overload, because you’re giving someone plasma fluids. It can overwhelm their body,” she said. “So these are not trivial side effects.”