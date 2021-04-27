San Diego Diplomacy Council looks for new executive director

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Diplomacy Council is seeking a new executive director to take over the nonprofit’s work “promoting trust, cultural understanding and collaboration between San Diego and the world.”

The nonprofit’s executive director, Fabienne Perlov, is departing the organization after five years at the helm to join another organization. She will also continue her volunteer work as vice chair of San Diego’s International Affairs Board.

“Over the past year, especially, our work has become more challenging as social, racial and political unrest increased, while opportunities for in-person connections and learning decreased,” said Yen Tu, the SDDC’s board president.

“In 2020, Fabienne’s leadership allowed us to host 10,000 professional interactions, most virtually, representing 100 countries,” said Tu. “We are excited to find a new executive director who can continue this critical work and expand our reach, promoting and building global prosperity, peace and understanding.”

Since 1979, the SDDC has brought world leaders to the area in partnership with the U.S. State Department’s International Visitors Leadership Program. The organization also develops programs, including public and private conferences, fellowships, training, global events, overseas educational tours and international exchanges. The Diplomacy Council offers a range of programming and volunteer opportunities for the general public, as well.

Key achievements during Perlov’s tenure included strategically growing the nonprofit’s professional and educational exchange programs, securing key partnerships with local, national and international organizations, launching new programs for San Diego high school students and international alumni and pivoting the organization to online programs during the pandemic, according to the board.

Jim Davis, the council’s operations director for the past six years, will serve as interim director and will work with the board of directors to identify a permanent replacement and assist in the transition.

To learn more or apply, visit bit.ly/SDDCExecDir.

