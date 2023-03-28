SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego currently has a backlog of more than 1,300 pothole repair requests that maintenance crews are working to get fixed.

Crews are trying to fix as much of the broken black top as much as they can before another storm comes in this week, bringing rain to the region.

Since the beginning of the year, the city has had an all-hands-on-deck approach to fixing potholes and repairing damaged streets.

But all of the rain has put a damper on things — literally.

When it rains, crews are unable to fill potholes or conduct other road maintenance.

In fact, the city says the recent storms have delayed plans to make the necessary repairs by more than 70 days.

Bethany Bezak, the transportation director for the City of San Diego says the backlog as of right now is 1350 cases.

“So on an average day, when we’ve got great conditions, we’ve got 60 folks in the field. We can repair around 100-200 potholes at various locations,” Bezak said.

To report a pothole in your neighborhood go to the City of San Diego’s Get It Done App.

“What I would say about our field teams is that we have the best in the business in San Diego,” Bezak said. “We are proud of our staff. Their families travel these roads every day, and it is our job to ensure a smooth and reliable transit, whether that’s biking to work, driving to work or school, we’re proud of our accomplishments and we double down every single day.”