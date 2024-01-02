SAN DIEGO — A San Diego couple officially became parents on New Year’s Day.

Samuel and Tiffany Pierangelo welcomed Delilah into the world on Jan. 1 at 12:54 a.m., Sharp Healthcare told FOX 5 on Monday.

Delilah, who is six pounds and three ounces, was born at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. She is the first baby of the year to be delivered at Sharp.

In Central Valley, a San Bernardino County couple’s holiday trip to Bakersfield and ended with a new addition to their family. The couple had planned on inducing labor on Jan. 6, but that wasn’t the case for their baby.

In Connecticut, Massachusetts, a set of twins were born in separate years. One of the twins was born at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, while the other baby was born at 12:02 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

According to Natividad Medical Center, the chance of twins having different birth years is about 1 in 2 million. There are about 120,000 twin births every year, per USA Today.